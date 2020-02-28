Catholic Diocese of Memphis releases list of Memphis clergy 'credibly accused' of child sex abuse

List includes over 20 clergy members who have credible allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On the first Friday of Lent, the Catholic Diocese of Memphis has released a list of Memphis clergy who were 'credibly accused' of child sex abuse.

The list includes over 20 clergy members who have credible allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors.

Three comprehensive reviews of the Diocesan files have been completed.

According to the Diocese: "The Bishop also has asked for a review of all diocesan records to determine whether there were any other priests who should be listed as likely having engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor. This process has been more challenging, as there is no complainant coming forward, and typically no accused priest to interview, as most of the references in the records are sparse and involve conduct alleged to have occurred decades ago. Prior to the advent of the copy machine, few copies of original records were created or preserved. And at that time, often original records were transferred to the location where the priest was currently residing.

There have been three comprehensive reviews of the Diocesan files. First, in 2005 Fr. Robert Ponticello as judicial vicar examined all personnel files at the request of the Review Board. Later, the Review Board requested another review that included a layman. Thus, a second, more thorough review was undertaken in 2008 by then judicial vicar Fr. Michael Joyce, C.M. and by the retired District Attorney General, John Pierotti.

Then, upon his installation in 2019, Bishop David Talley asked for a third review of all the diocesan records. This comprehensive, third review was undertaken separately by three different groups to ensure accuracy and completeness. First, the diocesan files were independently reviewed by (1) a subcommittee of the Review Board consisting of members John McCarroll and Juanita Richardson, and (2) a committee of priests.

These committees then separately presented information they believed warranted further examination to the Board. Because the information within these old records was sparse, a professional investigator was employed to try and locate victims referenced in the notes or other helpful information.

Finally, as a safeguard to ensure that nothing was missed, the Memphis investigative firm of Inquisitor Inc. was retained to examine every diocesan file. A team of professional licensed investigators reviewed over 600 diocesan files pertaining to 338 priests and 104 deacons to ensure no credible information was overlooked.

All reviews have been completed, and information in those files has been examined by the full Review Board for a determination of credibility under the same standards employed in all other cases."

Click here to view the full list of clergy.