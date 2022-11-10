CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients

The clinic is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast and comes months after Tennessee's abortion ban.

CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday.

According to a release, the location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast.

The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon be providing gender-affirming hormone therapy, procedural abortions, birth control, sexual wellness, and more.

Tennessee has banned abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Illinois is the closest state to Tennessee that will retain the right to abortion.

“We’re truly honored to join the Carbondale community," said CHOICES President and CEO Jennifer Pepper. "Our Illinois staff have done an excellent job serving patients so far, and we are excited to continue adding services and expanding appointment availability at the new location.”

CHOICES announced its new Carbondale location in May. The clinic is about a three-hour drive from Memphis and Nashville and is a stop on the Amtrak line.

The Memphis location is still open, but it will no longer provide abortion services. It'll still provide all other sexual and reproductive health care.

You can call 618-300-6017 to schedule an appointment for medication abortions and gender-affirming hormone therapy in Carbondale.