How to apply for the City of West Memphis Summer Jobs program

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Applications are now available for the City of West Memphis, Arkansas, 2022 Summer Jobs Program.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022, and applications can be picked up at the West Memphis City Hall.

Those interested must be between 16 and 18-years-old, live in West Memphis or be a West Memphis student, and have their own transportation.

For more information click HERE or call 870-732-7534.