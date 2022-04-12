x
How to apply for the City of West Memphis Summer Jobs program

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022, and applications can be picked up at the West Memphis City Hall.
Credit: City of West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Applications are now available for the City of West Memphis, Arkansas, 2022 Summer Jobs Program.

Those interested must be between 16 and 18-years-old, live in West Memphis or be a West Memphis student, and have their own transportation.

For more information click HERE or call 870-732-7534.

Applications are now available for the 2022 Summer Job Programs. Applications are available at West Memphis City Hall....

Posted by City of West Memphis Community Outreach on Monday, April 11, 2022

