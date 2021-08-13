x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

COVID hits hard in rural Mississippi after big Neshoba County fair

As of Friday, Neshoba County had the highest per-capita COVID-19 caseload in Mississippi and the 55th highest among all counties in the United States.
Credit: AP
With this being an off-election year, crowds attending the political speeches were smaller usual at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — A rural county in Mississippi is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after it hosted a fair that brought thousands of visitors. 

People lived in cabins at the Neshoba County Fair, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and horseraces and listened to political speeches — including one where Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, said federal guidance on mask-wearing is "foolish." 

As of Friday, Neshoba County had the highest per-capita COVID-19 caseload in Mississippi and the 55th highest among all counties in the United States.

The CEO of Neshoba General Hospital, Lee McCall, said staff at the 25-bed facility are at a breaking point.

RELATED: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves calls CDC mask guidance 'foolish'

Credit: AP
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tells fairgoers of that he will seek additional funds for public school teachers salaries at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: AP
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves laughs as he greets fairgoers at the Neshoba County Fair following his speech before them in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The fair, also known as Mississippi's Giant House Party, is an annual event of agricultural, political, and social entertainment at what might be the country's largest campground fair. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Related Articles