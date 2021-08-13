COVID hits hard in rural Mississippi after big Neshoba County fair

As of Friday, Neshoba County had the highest per-capita COVID-19 caseload in Mississippi and the 55th highest among all counties in the United States.

JACKSON, Miss — A rural county in Mississippi is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, two weeks after it hosted a fair that brought thousands of visitors.

People lived in cabins at the Neshoba County Fair, attended shoulder-to-shoulder outdoor concerts and horseraces and listened to political speeches — including one where Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, said federal guidance on mask-wearing is "foolish."

