DeSoto County officials are asking for public input on latest flood study

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County officials are asking the public for comments on the latest Flood Study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The study looks at areas in the county prone to flooding, what contributes to the flooding, and how to ease the flooding in the future.

You have until July 12, 2021 to submit questions and comments.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) presented the draft of its DeSoto County Flood Study on June 29, 2021. The presentation and study documents are available online in the link listed below. The public has until July 12, 2021 to comment on the study.

The official name of the study is draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement for the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater Management Project: DeSoto County, Mississippi. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors partnered with the USACE and local cities back in 2018. The study documents areas prone to intense flooding, highlights factors contributing to that flooding, and details options to mitigate future flooding risks.

“We went to Washington for years and years because of the flooding issues we have in DeSoto County,” said District Four Supervisor Lee Caldwell. “We would go and talk to our Senators and Congressman and ask for supportive funding to do this study and we were so blessed to get it.”

“18 flood risk management alternatives were assembled and evaluated,” said Andy Carpenter, Environmental Manager, USACE. The tentatively selected plan involves both structural and non-structural components.

Ecosystem restoration is also a major component of the study. "Our county was a rural county,” said Caldwell. “We used to have large cotton fields everywhere. Now we’ve changed those cotton fields into rooftops. And with that comes stormwater runoff. We want to know how to go about repairing our ecosystem.”

“Nearly everyone in the County has been impacted by flooding one time or another,” said District Two Supervisor Mark Gardner. “It is important people are able to voice their opinions about the presented options.”

The public has until July 12, 2021 to submit questions by mail or email. (Include name and return addresses on top of letter/email.)

Mailed questions/comments can be sent to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (CEMVN-PDC-UDC) ATTN: Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater-North DeSoto County Feasibility Study Regional Planning and Environmental Division South 167 North Main Street, Room B-202 Memphis, Tennessee 38103-1894