3.1 Earthquake rattles West Tennessee

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northwest Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was less than eight miles from the town of Newbern, Tennessee, and about 10 miles from Dyersburg - about 90 miles north of Memphis.

Memphis sits along the New Madrid fault line, so earthquakes are not completely uncommon.