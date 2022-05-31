x
3.1 Earthquake rattles West Tennessee

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northwest Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There may have been some shaking going on early Tuesday morning in West Tennessee.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northwest Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was less than eight miles from the town of Newbern, Tennessee, and about 10 miles from Dyersburg - about 90 miles north of Memphis.

Memphis sits along the New Madrid fault line, so earthquakes are not completely uncommon.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

