2.4 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and about 19 miles northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee. That's about 90 miles north of Memphis.

Memphis sits along the New Madrid fault line, so earthquakes aren't completely uncommon.