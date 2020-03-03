Emergency response fund for communities affected by Middle Tennessee tornadoes

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In the wake of deadly and destructive tornadoes, power outages, road closures and rescues throughout Davidson and surrounding counties early Tuesday, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to support the affected communities and nonprofits helping victims address their ongoing needs.

Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. Our work helps free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we “connect generosity with need” and our community sets out to rebuild lives.

“We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We need to support the affected communities and the nonprofits on the ground helping victims and addressing their needs.”

To give to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, go to www.cfmt.org.

Also, the nonprofit Hands On Nashville is working with the city’s Office of Emergency Management to determine what the volunteer needs are at this time. If you are interested in volunteering for disaster relief efforts, please visit: bit.ly/32MpoiC (hon.org is currently experiencing technical difficulties due to an outpouring of amazing folks trying to sign up to help.)

To donate goods: The nonprofit Community Resource Center (www.crcnashville.org/) is the official agency for product donation. The CRC is specifically looking for personal hygiene products, bleach, trash bags, box cutters, and gloves at this time.

Staffers at The Crisis Line, which is part of the nonprofit Family & Children’s Service, are available 24/7/365 to listen if you need to talk at (615) 244-7444.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.

---------------------------------