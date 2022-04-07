Multiple boats engulfed in overnight fire at Arkansas marina

Photos and videos submitted by witnesses show multiple boats engulfed in flames at the Tracy Ferry Marina in Mountain Home over the holiday weekend.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Multiple boats caught fire at the Tracy Ferry Marina in Mountain Home over the holiday weekend.

According to reports, the accident happened along Norfolk Lake just after 9 p.m. on Sunday as people reportedly gathered for fireworks in the area.

Video from witnesses at the marina show several boats engulfed in flames as a result of the incident.

There was reportedly at least one person that was injured due to smoke inhalation but there is no further information on total number of injuries.

There's no further information on what caused the fire to start or the extent of damage that the marina suffered as a result.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.