Hinds County, Mississippi, Sheriff Lee Vance has died

JACKSON, Miss — The Hinds County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Sheriff Lee Vance has died.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office in Jackson, Mississippi, paramedics were called to Sheriff Vance’s home for a medical emergency just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. They found Vance non-responsive. He died at the scene.

The coroner has responded to the scene.

WAPT, an ABC affiliate in Jackson, reported the sheriff had announced July 23 that he tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not known yet if that caused his death.

