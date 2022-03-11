Need a job? The IRS is hiring for a new Mississippi call site

The 'Delta initiative' is part of a larger project underway at the IRS to reach underserved communities.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is looking for people to staff a new call site in Mississippi.

The IRS announced on Friday it will hire about ten Collection Contact Representatives in Clarksdale to staff an Automated Collection System (ACS) site, where they'll answer calls from taxpayers to help them resolve their tax-related issues.

"A special focus for the IRS has been to increase services and employment in under-represented communities," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "This new effort in Mississippi is designed to help people in the community as well as taxpayers needing help related to collection issues. We are proud to be working closely with federal, state and local officials to launch this new site, and we appreciate their significant assistance raising awareness about this important effort."

The special 'Delta initiative' is part of a larger project underway at the IRS to reach underserved communities.

The positions have a beginning salary range of $36,118 to $46,953 with the potential for annual increases and bonuses. Both English and bilingual Spanish positions are available. Specialized or prior federal work experience is not required.