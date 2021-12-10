x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South one of 2 HBCU bands featured in 'Halftime Game' commercial

Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South and Florida A&M University's Marching 100 are highlighted in a 60-second spot called "The Halftime Game."

JACKSON, Miss — Marching bands from two historically Black universities are being featured in a new PepsiCo TV commercial. 

Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South and Florida A&M University's Marching 100 are highlighted in a 60-second spot called "The Halftime Game."

The ad runs Saturday on ESPN 2 during the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. It will air across SWAC media, including on ABC, during the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18. 

PepsiCo says the $3 million ad is part of a more than $570 million commitment by the company the next five years for its "Racial Equality Journey" announced in 2020.

Related Articles

In Other News

College Park senior residents want guarantees when being relocated