Jackson, Tennessee, police searching for parents of newborn baby boy found alive in dumpster

Jackson investigators said about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the baby boy was found in a dumpster in the 30 block of Carver Street.
Credit: Jackson Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Jackson, Tennessee, are trying to find the parents of a newborn baby who they said was found alive in a dumpster Thursday morning.

Jackson investigators said about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, the baby boy was found in a dumpster in the 30 block of Carver Street. They don’t know who the parents are or how the child ended up in the dumpster.

Investigators said the newborn is alive and being cared for at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson Police at 731-425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.

A Safe Haven baby box is being brought to Madison County, Tennessee, which allows a new parent to drop off a child to make sure the child is safe. Officials said the box is in production and expected to be up by late April.

In the meantime, a mother in crisis can legally take a baby to a firefighter, police officer, EMT, local hospital, with no judgement, according to those with Madison County Safe Haven Baby Box.

There is also a Safe Haven Baby Box hotline that can provide information for parents in Madison County: 1-866-99-BABY1.

Update: The newborn baby was located alive and receiving quality care at a local hospital. The investigation is...

Posted by City of Jackson, TN - Police Department on Thursday, January 19, 2023
