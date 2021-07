Jackson police say the teenager was handling a .22-caliber gun when it discharged and struck the 1-year-old in the head.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old boy in Jackson.

ABC affiliate WAPT-TV reports that the baby — Jordan Bradfield — was shot at a home around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson police say the teenager was handling a .22-caliber gun when it discharged and struck the 1-year-old in the head.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.