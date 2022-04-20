Van carrying inmates from Nashville overturns on I-40 in Humphreys County

The crash happened just after noon Wednesday near Waverly. All inmates are accounted for.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A private jail transport van carrying inmates from Nashville to Hardeman County overturned on Interstate 40 West in Humphreys County on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the van left the road and overturned.

In a statement shared by ABC affiliate WKRN-TV, CoreCivic said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. near Waverly. At the time of the crash, two CoreCivic correctional officers and six inmates from the Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville were inside.

As a result of the crash, CoreCivic said one inmate and one staff member were life-flighted to nearby hospitals. The other staff member and three inmates were taken by EMS to nearby hospitals for a medical evaluation and treatment of possible injuries. The remaining two inmates were taken to a nearby correctional facility for a medical evaluation.

Westbound lanes were closed for a time but began reopening in the afternoon, said Rebekah Hammonds of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Troopers said all inmates are accounted for and they're continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.