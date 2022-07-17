Jonesboro Police Department mourns loss of Patrolman Vincent Parks

The Jonesboro Police Department is in mourning after the loss of one of their own on Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

JONESBORO, Ark. — An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department passed away on Sunday after he reported to the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy Central at Camp Robinson.

38-year-old Vincent Parks reported to the academy at around 1:00 p.m. and began to exhibit symptoms of medical distress shortly before beginning an exercise.

According to reports, instructors quickly separated Officer Parks from the class and began to administer oxygen to him as he rested on a nearby table.

Shortly after, he was able to walk to an ambulance, but once inside he "almost immediately" went into cardiac arrest.

Emergency medical staff quickly began life-saving measures but unfortunately shortly after reaching the hospital, Officer Parks was pronounced dead.

His body has now been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where the state medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Jani Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and Director of the Commission of Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards and Training said, " In a day and time when so few are willing to step up to be among those who protect and serve our communities, it seems unjust that a man like Officer Parks, who was prepared to sacrifice for his community, be taken from his calling" when speaking of Officer Parks and his commitment to serving others.

She also added that his sacrifices were not in vain by stating, "We are saddened and grieve for him, his family and fellow officers, yet we know his life was not in vain, he answered the call."