Ka’Mya Tackett crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ka'Mya Tackett has been in celebration all weekend after she won the title of 'Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022' on Friday night.
There were close to 1,500 people in attendance to watch the Top 15 Semi-Finalists and to see who would be crowned in the final competition.
Tackett is from Sherwood, and she is the daughter of Tia Proctor-Tackett and Maurice Tackett, Jr.
She performed a lyrical dance to “This Is Me” for her talent portion.
Tackett also won a $7,000 scholarship that was courtesy of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America Organization. She was also awarded more than $25,000 worth of awards, wardrobe and gifts.
Later on this summer, she will represent Arkansas at the 2022 America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in Dallas.
With Ka’Mya Tackett being crowned as Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022 and the win of Miss Arkansas 2022 by Ebony Mitchell, the Miss Arkansas Organization has confirmed that this is the first time in state history that both titles are being held by African American women.