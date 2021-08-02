Rapper Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for children of fallen FBI agents

Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger had a 3-year-old child and two young boys, respectively.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida rapper Kodak Black is offering to pay college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents killed last week while serving a federal search warrant.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, asked his attorney to reach out to the FBI Miami division and extend the offer to the children of special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, according to WSVN-TV.

The TV station reports Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two boys, ages 4 and 9. Alfin is survived by his wife and a 3-year-old child. Both agents were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 2 as they served a warrant in connection with a case involving violent crimes against children in Sunrise, Florida.

In the letter obtained by TMZ, attorney Bradford Cohen said Kodak knows what it's like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home. He says he wants to make sure the surviving parents don't have to worry about sending their children to college.

It's not yet known whether the agents' families have accepted the generous offer.

Black was released from prison following a commutation from outgoing former President Donald Trump. He was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.