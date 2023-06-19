Lauderdale County deputy shot while off duty by estranged family member, says sheriff's office

The deputy was taken to Regional One Hospital where the LCSO said she was alert and stable.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Lauderdale County, Tennessee, deputy is recovering in Memphis after investigators said she was shot over the weekend.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC24 the deputy was shot Sunday, June 18, 2023, while off duty. The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter was an estranged family member of the deputy’s.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital where the LCSO said she was alert and stable.