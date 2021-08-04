Lowndes County, MS, will split tax assessor and collector jobs

The northeastern Mississippi county will split the offices of tax collector and tax assessor, starting with the next round of elections in 2023.

COLUMBUS, Miss — A northeastern Mississippi county will split the offices of tax collector and tax assessor, starting with the next round of elections in 2023.

Lowndes County supervisors voted Monday to make the change.

Greg Andrews is in his seventh term as the county's assessor and collector. He recommended the split because of the county's growing property tax base. And he says he will run for assessor in 2023.