Man injured in reported shootout with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers

WALNUT, Miss —

Police are investigating after a 45-year-old white man was severely injured after a weekend exchange of gunfire with Mississippi Highway Patrol officers.

The shooting happened Sunday in Tippah County near Walnut in northern Mississippi.

An official with the Mississippi Attorney General's Office said Monday that the man is in critical condition and receiving medical care.

The New Albany Police Department is assisting with the investigation to determine whether officers' use of force was legally justified.