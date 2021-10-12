x
Mississippi auditor demands payments in human services fraud

Initial allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and five other people were indicted.
Credit: AP
Republican State Auditor Shad White, right, and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens discuss the auditor's office investigation of the former director of Mississippi's welfare agency and four other people, accused of embezzling millions in federal money meant for the poor, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi auditor is demanding repayment of $77 million in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the nation. 

This includes $828,000 the auditor is seeking from retired NFL player Brett Favre and an employee of his business, Favre Enterprises. Favre is not facing criminal charges. 

Initial allegations of misspending came to light in early 2020 when a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and five other people were indicted. 

Auditor Shad White says the former Green Bay Packers quarterback was paid for speeches but didn't show up.

RELATED: Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says

RELATED: Former MS DHS Director & several others indicted in multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

