Mississippi authorities prepare for possible protests at state capitol

Many legislators who work in the building are putting their faith in police to protect them, while others said they don't feel threatened at all.
Credit: AP
A small group of people stand on the front steps of the Mississippi Capitol and wave the retired state flag which incorporated a Confederate battle emblem and pro-Trump banners during a small protest of the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect's victory in the November election at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — After the FBI warned of armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols, authorities in Mississippi are taking steps to secure the state's capitol.

Protests could happen starting this weekend, and last up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, January 20th.

Mississippi's Office of Capitol Police in Jackson said it's aware of the situation but won't say how it is specifically preparing. A notable increase in the police presence around the capitol has been reported.

“I don't foresee them coming here. I am not afraid, to be honest with you,” said St. Rep Chris Bell (D - Hinds).

"When you invite somebody to come to a rally or come to a protest, you're not asking them to commit a crime or commit violence against anybody,” said St. Rep. Dana Criswell (R – Desoto).

Governor Tate Reeves said he is confident officials will be able to keep the building safe if anything happens.
