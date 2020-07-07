Reeves' tweet 'messy, loud and wrong,' protest leader says

He tweeted that the "liberal media" is ignoring a correlation between the state's surge in coronavirus cases and protests.

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi lawmaker and a protest organizer are speaking out against Republican Gov. Tate Reeves after he tweeted that the "liberal media" is ignoring a correlation between the state's surge in coronavirus cases and protests.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs has said there is no evidence of any outbreaks stemming from protests.

Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons of Greenville said new cases can be caused by a variety of factors: people returning to work, the reopening of the economy and increased testing.