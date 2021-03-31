x
Mississippi bill would expand the possibility of parole for some inmates

The state has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi legislators have passed the final version of a bill that could make more inmates eligible for the possibility of parole.

The state has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795. 

Supporters of the bill said they did not know whether Republican Gov. Tate Reeves would sign it. 

Mississippi has some people serving long sentences for nonviolent offenses, and the state's prison system came under Justice Department investigation last year after outbreaks of violence among inmates. 
