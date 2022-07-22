Mississippi Board of Education votes on gun policy

The 1990 policy prohibits anyone from carrying guns on campus, with the exception of law enforcement.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — The Mississippi Board of Education voted to revise the statewide policy on guns in schools.

The 1990 policy prohibits anyone from carrying guns on campus, with the exception of law enforcement.

The school policy now aligns with the state law, allowing those with an enhanced firearm license to carry on public property, including school grounds.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the board's vote Thursday removed language from a policy that conflicted with Mississippi's 2011 enhanced concealed carry laws. The policy update is part of an "ongoing review" of State Board policies to make sure all are up to date and in compliance with current law.

The update still requires local school districts to establish policies about weapons on campus. In reviewing their current policies, school districts should consult with their board attorney to make sure they comply with federal and state law.