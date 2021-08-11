Mississippi Book Festival canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the pandemic.

JACKSON, Miss — Organizers of the Mississippi Book Festival say the Aug. 21 event has been canceled because of concerns as the state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Executive director Holly Lange says authors were uncomfortable traveling, and organizers did not want to create a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

The free event was to have been held inside and outside the state Capitol and at a nearby church in downtown Jackson.

More than 180 authors were signed up to speak during 48 panel discussions.

The 2020 festival was also canceled because of the pandemic.