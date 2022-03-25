Mississippi increases budget estimates; tax cuts unresolved

Budget Committee members increased estimates Friday based on recommendations from experts who analyzed economic trends.

JACKSON, Miss — Top Mississippi lawmakers are increasing estimates of how much tax money the state will collect this budget year and next.

The current year’s general fund estimate climbs from $5.8 billion to nearly $6.9 billion. The estimate for the year that begins July 1 climbs from $6.5 billion to nearly $7 billion.

Budget Committee members increased estimates Friday based on recommendations from experts who analyzed economic trends.

Mississippi has had robust tax collections the past several months, partly because of federal pandemic spending.