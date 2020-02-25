Mississippi civil rights museums open for free on Emmett Till's birthday

Two Mississippi civil rights museums are marking what would have been the 80th birthday of Emmett Till on Sunday by letting people in for free.

JACKSON, Miss — Two Mississippi civil rights museums are marking what would have been the 80th birthday of Emmett Till on Sunday by letting people in for free.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson are also having guided tours from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Till was 14 years old when two white men kidnapped, beat and lynched the Black teen from Chicago who was visiting family in Mississippi. The men said Till flirted with a white woman inside a store and were acquitted by an all-white jury.

Till's mother insisted on an open casket funeral and photos of the teen's horribly beaten body were shown in magazines across the country.