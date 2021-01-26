x
WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives State of the State speech

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving his annual State of the State address Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, unseen, answer a question during the governor's COVID-19 briefing for reporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving his annual State of the State address Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Republican will discuss his priorities for the legislative session. He is also expected to talk about Mississippi's response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The speech is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the state Capitol. A livestream will be available HERE.

The State of the State is usually held inside the Capitol, with legislators and other officials sitting shoulder-to-shoulder. Public health officials recommend avoiding that kind of crowded indoor event because of the virus. 

