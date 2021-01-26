WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gives State of the State speech

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving his annual State of the State address Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is giving his annual State of the State address Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Republican will discuss his priorities for the legislative session. He is also expected to talk about Mississippi's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the state Capitol. A livestream will be available HERE.