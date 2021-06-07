Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves supports 'will of voters' on issue of medical marijuana

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program. Reeves says he wants one set quickly.

He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi's initiative process is outdated and unworkable.