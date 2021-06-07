x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Regional

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves supports 'will of voters' on issue of medical marijuana

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot.
Credit: AP
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses his statewide order for people to wear masks in public amid a recent surge in cases of the new coronavirus during a COVID-19 press briefing, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program. Reeves says he wants one set quickly. 

He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session. 

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi's initiative process is outdated and unworkable. 

Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.

Related Articles