Mississippi Governor proposes $124 million to widen I-55 in DeSoto County

The project is just part of $1.3 billion in transportation project funding Gov. Tate Reeves has proposed across the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced plans Thursday for infrastructure investments in the state, which include more than $124 million to widen I-55 in DeSoto County.

The governor said the proposals will help grow economic development in the state. He said the proposals make up about $1.3 billion in transportation capacity project funding and are ready to begin if the funding is approved.

Reeves said his plans also include about $57 million in grants for project-ready sites in the state, meant to attract large businesses.

“To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”

In North Mississippi, DeSoto County would get more than $124 million to widen I-55 from Church Rd. to MS 302. Lafayette County would get $150 million for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to just north of SR 6. Tippah County would get more than $195 million for two projects; new alignment of MS 15 from Union County line to MS 4 at Ripley and new alignment of SR 2 from SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass.

Project-ready sites in North Mississippi include more than $3.2 million for an industrial park in Lafayette County, and more than $2 million for the Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park in Marshall County.

“There is no better use for the one-time money our state currently has than investing in a core function of government - our state’s public infrastructure,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “Should the Legislature provide MDOT supplemental dollars again, we will be better equipped to enhance our transportation system on a statewide level from the standpoints of safety, mobility and economic development for both the immediate future and generations to come.”

“Our top priorities at MDOT are safety, efficiency and economic development. This initiative hits all three,” said Tom King, Chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “Increasing capacity and safety with projects that are nearest shovel-ready is efficient use of one-time funds. This investment will in-turn help encourage economic development and expansion across the state.”

A map showing the investments can be found here.

See the full list of projects below:

Infrastructure Transportation Projects:

Northern Commission District

Tippah County- $150,086,966 for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS 4 at Ripley

$150,086,966 for new alignment of MS 15 from Union County Line to 1 mile north of MS 4 at Ripley Tippah County- $45,000,000 for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass

$45,000,000 for new alignment of SR 2 from existing SR 15 to SR 15 Bypass Lafayette County- $150,000,000 for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6

$150,000,000 for new alignment of MS 7 from MS 9 to .2 mile north of SR 6 DeSoto County- $124,794,895 for widening of I-55 from Church Road to MS 302

Total Funding Requested (Northern Commission District): $469,881,861

Central Commission District

Neshoba County- $65,000,000 for widening of SR 19 from MS 492 to Tucker

$65,000,000 for widening of SR 19 from MS 492 to Tucker Warren County- $10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange

$10,300,000 for interchange improvement of Flowers Interchange Yazoo County- $49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City

$49,419,865 for pavement of US 49 to Bentonia to Yazoo City Leflore County- $20,250,000 for the pavement of US 82, .24 miles West of SR 7 (Itta Bena) to .34 miles West of US 49E

$20,250,000 for the pavement of US 82, .24 miles West of SR 7 (Itta Bena) to .34 miles West of US 49E Madison County- $65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt

$65,000,000 for widening of I-55 from SR 463 to Gluckstadt Lauderdale County- $10,000,000 for widening of US 80, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell

$10,000,000 for widening of US 80, Jimmy Rodgers Parkway to Russell Rankin County- $55,000,000 for widening of SR 25 from Grant’s Ferry to SR 471 (including interchange improvements at 471)

Total Funding Requested (Central Commission District): $274,969,865

Southern Commission District

Harrison County- $43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road

$43,014,474 for pavement rehab and widening of US 49 O’Neal Road to School Road Covington County- $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins

$20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins Jackson County - $60,000,000 for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive

- $60,000,000 for widening of US 90 from SR 609 to Dolphin Drive Lincoln County- $30,000,000 for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184

$30,000,000 for US 84 rubblization of concrete section from US 51 to SR 184 Walthall County- $6,000,000 for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek

$6,000,000 for reconstruction of SR 48 at Davo Creek Franklin County- $25,000,000 for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie

$25,000,000 for reconstruction and slide repair of US 84 near Roxie Forrest County- $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1

$64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1 Forrest County- $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2

$111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2 Total Funding Requested (Southern Commission District): $360,444,474

$360,444,474 Proposed Funding for Existing Projects

Union County- $17,585,773 for widening, grading, bridging, and paving of SR 15 from the Pontotoc County Line to Kings Creek south of New Albany

$17,585,773 for widening, grading, bridging, and paving of SR 15 from the Pontotoc County Line to Kings Creek south of New Albany Washington County- $35,860,000 for paving US 82 Greenville Bypass from MS River Bridge to SR 1

$35,860,000 for paving US 82 Greenville Bypass from MS River Bridge to SR 1 Pike County- $7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements

$7,800,000 for rubblization of concrete section from US 98/SR 24 to Summit and interchange improvements Hancock/Harrison Counties- $24,000,000 for widening of I-10 from Diamondhead to Wolf River

Total ALL DISTRICTS (Not Funded): $1,105,296,201

Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Proposed Funds: $100,000,000

Total Requested: $1,290,541,974

Project-Ready Site Development:

EagleOne - Forrest and Lamar Counties: $9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road

$9,091,513 to clear the site and build an all-weather road Vicksburg River Megasite and Port Complex - Warren County: $4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation

$4,948,086 for wetlands mitigation Martintown North - Union County: $1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence

$1,230,018 for land purchase, tree removal, design work and due diligence RailHub South - Alcorn County: $3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage

$3,307,300 to study electric capacity at the site, improve ingress and egress and clear acreage Megasite at Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park - Marshall County: $2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity

$2,048,813 to improve wastewater capacity Oxford-Lafayette County Industrial Park - Lafayette County: $3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading

$3,274,000 for clearing, improving road infrastructure and grading Jackson County Aviation Technology Park - Jackson County: $3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service

$3,265,552 for clearing and upgrades to the water service Coldwater Site - Tate County: $100,000 for due diligence

$100,000 for due diligence Madison County Megasite - Madison County: $5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance

$5,083,360 for access road extension with another entrance Pearl River County Industrial Park - Pearl River County: $2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading

$2,250,000 for access road improvements, clearing and grading George County Industrial Park: $215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater

$215,200 for clearing, grading, access road improvements, make rail access plans and plans for water and wastewater Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $250,000 for clearing, excavating, and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park

$250,000 for clearing, excavating, and drainage improvements at Charles W. Dean Industrial Park Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site

$250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site Harrison County Development Commission: $150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site

$150,000 for environmental due diligence at the GST Site Hinds County Economic Development Authority: $119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center

$119,250 for environmental due diligence and site clearing of trees and brush at Wyndale Industrial Center Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex

$250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex Industrial Development Authority of Neshoba County: $250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park

$250,000 for road improvements at the Neshoba County Industrial Park Pike County Economic Development District: $250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park

$250,000 for tree removal, signage, clearing and grubbing, along with creating a building pad, at Gateway Industrial Park Rankin First Economic Development Authority: $250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park

$250,000 for clearing and grading at East Metro Center Rail Site at the EMC Industrial Park Claiborne County Port Commission: $17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port

$17,500 for completing environmental due diligence at Claiborne County Port Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce: $34,000 for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport

$34,000 for completing environmental due diligence at Cleveland Municipal Airport City of Fulton: $27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site

$27,048 for flow assessments on the natural gas system for the Port Itawamba Harbor site Greene County: $50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park

$50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: $50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park

$50,000 for completing environmental due diligence and clearing of 10 acres at Pearl River County Technology Park Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

$25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park Yalobusha County Economic Development District: $16,190 to complete environmental due diligence at Gardiner Industrial Park

Port Improvements ($9,803,700):

Port of Aberdeen: $803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house

$803,700 for site improvements, rehabilitation and new truck scale house Port Bienville: $2 million to build a new warehouse

$2 million to build a new warehouse Yellow Creek Port: $1 million to construct a dry storage and equipment building

$1 million to construct a dry storage and equipment building Amory Port North: $2 million to build a berth wall to improve loading and unloading

$2 million to build a berth wall to improve loading and unloading Port of Pascagoula River Harbor: $4 million to build rail cargo foundation with storage and staging