Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves stops in Olive Branch for groundbreaking

The Cascades is a 170-acre mixed-use project that will consist of 400 residential units, over 125,000 sq. Ft. of retail, and 40,000 sq. Ft. of office.

In a tweet, Reeves said, “It was great to be back in Olive Branch to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Cascades! This impressive 170 acre mixed-use project is quite literally a huge addition to DeSoto County and will contribute significantly to its economic growth.”