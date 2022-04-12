Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill expanding inmates' work release

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says it will allow "dignified work" and "new beginnings."

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi will expand a work release program for nonviolent inmates.

The Rankin County sheriff was already authorized to let inmates work outside the county jail during the final year of their sentences.

Starting July 1, the Harrison and Lee county sheriffs also can create a program. Each can choose up to 25 inmates to participate.

While working outside jail, inmates can earn money. They can use some for "incidental expenses."

Up to 25% of what they earn can help to pay fines, restitution, fees or support of dependents.