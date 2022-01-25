Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gives 2022 State of State address Tuesday

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will discuss his policy priorities during his State of the State speech Tuesday at 4 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will discuss his policy priorities during his State of the State address.

The speech is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the Capitol.

The Republican governor has said he supports cutting taxes and giving a pay raise to teachers this legislative session.

Reeves said in a tweet Monday that he also will discuss infrastructure, crime and critical race theory.

Governors usually give their State of the State speeches in the state House chamber. This will be the third year in a row for Reeves to deliver the speech outside.

Over the last two years, we’ve faced great challenges and experienced much success. I hope you’ll join me at 4pm as I deliver my third State of the State address and share how we’re going to continue moving MS forward.



