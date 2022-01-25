x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gives 2022 State of State address Tuesday

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will discuss his policy priorities during his State of the State speech Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's coronavirus pandemic response during his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, on the south steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will discuss his policy priorities during his State of the State address. 

The speech is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the Capitol. 

The Republican governor has said he supports cutting taxes and giving a pay raise to teachers this legislative session. 

Reeves said in a tweet Monday that he also will discuss infrastructure, crime and critical race theory. 

Governors usually give their State of the State speeches in the state House chamber. This will be the third year in a row for Reeves to deliver the speech outside.

RELATED: Mississippi governor signs bill for congressional remap

Related Articles

In Other News

W.C. Handy, Sam Cooke, Ida B. Wells among those to be inducted into Mississippi museum's Hall of Fame