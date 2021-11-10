Mississippi Governor wants tighter limits on medical marijuana proposal

Gov. Tate Reeves said he does not want a program that would allow recreational use of the drug.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he wants legislators to make more changes in a proposal to create a medical marijuana program.

The Republican said Monday that he wants tighter limits on the amount of marijuana people could buy. He also wants to reduce the content of THC, the compound that produces a high.

In November 2020, Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative.