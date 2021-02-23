x
Mississippi House lawmakers propose several changes to state taxes

House Bill 1439 would reduce the amount that people pay in the state personal income tax, and it would cut the 7% grocery sales tax in half.
The magnolia flower centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower, now known as the "In God We Trust," flag. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi House leaders are pushing to decrease some state taxes and increase others. 

House Bill 1439 would reduce the amount that people pay in the state personal income tax, and it would cut the 7% grocery sales tax in half.

It would also increase tax rates on a wide variety of items, including equipment for farms and machinery for ports. 

It would increase the sales tax on cars and trucks. It also would increase taxes on cigarettes and alcohol. 

The bill passed the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday. 

It will move to the full House for more debate by Wednesday. 

    

