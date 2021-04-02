x
New rule prevents video of 'gotcha' moments in Mississippi House

Mississippi House members adopted a new rule banning people from taking videos of lawmakers on the House floor.
Credit: AP
The magnolia flower centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower, now known as the "In God We Trust," flag. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi House members adopted a new rule banning people from taking videos of lawmakers on the House floor. 

The rule was adopted Wednesday. 

Republican Jason White is the second-ranking leader in the House. He says the goal is to prevent people from catching "gotcha" moments. For example, it would prevent livestreaming of disputes that are not part of regular debate on bills. 

Democratic Rep. Robert Johnson asked whether that could limit free speech.

White says the House cannot prevent journalists from filming in the galleries overlooking the House floor. But he says news media access could be limited on the House floor.
