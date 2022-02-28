Mississippi House panel OKs limits on teaching about race

The bill says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi House committee has divided along lines of race and party in advancing a bill that would limit how race can be discussed in classrooms.

Senate Bill 2113 passed the House Universities and Colleges Committee Monday. Fourteen white Republicans voted yes and nine Black Democrats voted no. The bill goes to the full House for debate in coming weeks.

