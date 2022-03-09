Mississippi House leaders kill postpartum Medicaid extension

Supporters say extending coverage could help reduce Mississippi’s maternal mortality rate, which is much higher than the national rate.

JACKSON, Miss — Republican leaders of the Mississippi House have killed a bill to let mothers to keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, up from two months now allowed.

The bill died when the House didn't bring it up for a vote before a Wednesday deadline.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he doesn't want to extend Medicaid coverage.