Mississippi House and Senate approve own redistricting

The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are being updated to account for population changes. DeSoto County and Harrison County each get a new House district.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi House and Senate have approved their own redistricting plans.

Both votes happened Tuesday.

The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are being updated to account for population changes. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and redistricting is unlikely to change that.

House districts represented by Democrat Tommy Reynolds of Charleston and Republican Chris Bell of Nettleton are absorbed by surrounding districts.

DeSoto County and Harrison County each get a new House district.

The Senate plan puts Republican Melanie Sojourner of Natchez and Democrat Albert Butler of Port Gibson into the same majority-Black district.