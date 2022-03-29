x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Mississippi House and Senate approve own redistricting

The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are being updated to account for population changes. DeSoto County and Harrison County each get a new House district.
Credit: AP
A lawmaker studies a detailed map of redistricting in the House Chamber, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi House and Senate have approved their own redistricting plans. 

Both votes happened Tuesday. 

The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are being updated to account for population changes. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and redistricting is unlikely to change that. 

House districts represented by Democrat Tommy Reynolds of Charleston and Republican Chris Bell of Nettleton are absorbed by surrounding districts.

DeSoto County and Harrison County each get a new House district. 

The Senate plan puts Republican Melanie Sojourner of Natchez and Democrat Albert Butler of Port Gibson into the same majority-Black district. 

A new majority-white district is created in Rankin and Smith counties.

RELATED: Census: DeSoto and Harrison have most Mississippi residents per mile

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Black, White, & Green: Why is the Tennessee Comptroller taking such an interest in the town of Mason?