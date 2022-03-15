House, Senate pursue separate tracks on Mississippi tax cuts

The Senate on Tuesday passed its latest proposal to reduce the income tax, but not eliminate it.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi House and Senate are pushing forward with separate tax cut proposals.

Leaders will hold final negotiations later this month.

Speaker Philip Gunn said Tuesday that he remains firm in wanting to phase out the income tax over several years. He says people should keep more of the money they earn.

The Senate on Tuesday passed its latest proposal to reduce the income tax, but not eliminate it. Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins says that is a measured approach.