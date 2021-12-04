Mississippi law bans sale of real or fake human urine

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2569 on Friday. It becomes law July 1.

JACKSON, Miss — A new Mississippi law will set penalties for selling, marketing or giving away real human urine or fake urine to try to produce clean results on drug tests.

Legislators have discussed this issue for years, sometimes labeling bills as "urine trouble."

Punishment for a first offense is a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

For a second offense, it's a $2,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

A third or subsequent offense is punishable by up to $5,000 and three years in prison.