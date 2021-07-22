Mississippi lawmakers continue to work toward medical marijuana program

Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon are the lead negotiators.

JACKSON, Miss — Two Mississippi lawmakers are continuing to work on proposals to create a medical marijuana program, two months after the state Supreme Court invalidated one that voters had approved.

Republican Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven and Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon are the lead negotiators.

Yancey says a House bill would be similar to Initiative 65, which voters approved in November. It would allow medical marijuana use by people with debilitating conditions.