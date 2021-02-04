x
Mississippi leaders team up with website to stop underage drinking

The state's Attorney General is encouraging parents to have have frequent conversations about the risks of underage drinking.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's attorney general is is partnering with a website to promote awareness of underage drinking. 

WJTV-TV reports that another goal is to give parents resources to talk to their children about the issue. 

Attorney General Lynn Fitch says the resources will be outlined at Responsibility.org

Fitch says that parents have the greatest impact on children deciding whether to drink alcohol. She's encouraging parents to have have frequent conversations about the risks of underage drinking.

April is Alcohol Responsibility Month.
