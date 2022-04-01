Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19

In a news release Wednesday morning, officials said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive Wednesday morning, and those who may have been exposed are being contacted.

“Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.”