Library says Mississippi mayor is withholding funds due to LGBTQ books

RIDGELAND, Miss — The director of a Mississippi library system says a mayor is withholding $110,000 from his city's library because LGBTQ books are on the shelves.

Tonja Johnson is the executive director of the Madison County Library System. She said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee received citizen complaints about a handful of books that depicted members of the LGBTQ community.

McGee didn't expressly confirm that he wasn't providing the funding over LGBTQ literature in a statement but said he believes some of the books are "inappropriate for children."

Johnson told WAPT-TV that the library board will request a public hearing before the city's Board of Alderman to seek clarification.