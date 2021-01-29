Mississippi Medical Examiner resigns after being placed on leave in November

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Medical Examiner Dr. Mark Levaughn has resigned.
The announcement comes more than two months after he was placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed "personnel matter."
Department of Public Safety Spokesman Chris Vignes confirmed with WLBT that Levaughn was stepping down.
Levaughn was placed on leave in November. Mississippi Department of Public Safety officials haven't said why, and no criminal charges have been filed against Levaughn.
Levaughn spent around a decade with the State Medical Examiner's office.
His departure comes as the state's underfunded and overburdened death investigations unit is facing a slew of backlogs and delays.