Mississippi governor signs law allowing medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi will join the majority of states in allowing medical marijuana.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program for people with serious illnesses. The bill passed with bipartisan support. It became law as soon as the governor signed it.

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in 2020. But the state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling it was not properly on the ballot.