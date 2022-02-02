x
Mississippi governor signs law allowing medical marijuana

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program for people with serious illnesses.
Credit: AP
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, holds a tube containing a cigarette and a rolled hemp cigarette to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The body passed the act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi will join the majority of states in allowing medical marijuana. 

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday to create a medical marijuana program for people with serious illnesses. The bill passed with bipartisan support. It became law as soon as the governor signed it. 

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in 2020. But the state Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling it was not properly on the ballot. 

The new law allows patients to buy up to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. That is about 3 ounces per month.

