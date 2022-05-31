Mississippi to open medical marijuana card applications June 1

All applications will go through the Mississippi State Department of Health and will require a physician's approval.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Wednesday is the first day Mississippians may submit their applications for medical marijuana cards.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, applications for licensing/registration will be accepted online for services, facilities and individuals (except dispensaries) starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Individuals: patients and medical practitioners

patients and medical practitioners Facilities: cannabis cultivation, processing and testing

cannabis cultivation, processing and testing Services: cannabis transportation and waste disposal

The Mississippi Department of Revenue will be responsible for the licensing of dispensaries starting in July.

There's a 30-day approval time for licensure applications and a five-day approval time for patients. All applications will require a physician's approval and will go through the state Department of Health.

A pre-application checklist can be found here.

Online registration for all types of medical cannabis licensing will be available online starting tomorrow, June 1, at 8:00 AM. If you plan on working with, certifying or using medical cannabis, review our pre-application checklist first. Full information: https://t.co/NxFbEkAttM pic.twitter.com/oPcOIp5qd3 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) May 31, 2022

Which medical conditions or treatments qualify for participation in Mississippi's medical marijuana program?

cancer

Parkinson's disease

Huntington's disease

muscular dystrophy

glaucoma

spastic quadriplegia

positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

hepatitis

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Crohn's disease

ulcerative colitis

sickle-cell anemia

Alzheimer's disease

agitation of dementia

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

autism

pain refractory to appropriate opioid management

diabetic/peripheral neuropathy

spinal cord disease or severe injury

Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:

cachexia or wasting syndrome

chronic pain

severe or intractable nausea

seizures

severe and persistent muscle spasms including, but not limited to, those characteristics of multiple sclerosis