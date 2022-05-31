x
Mississippi to open medical marijuana card applications June 1

All applications will go through the Mississippi State Department of Health and will require a physician's approval.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Wednesday is the first day Mississippians may submit their applications for medical marijuana cards. 

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, applications for licensing/registration will be accepted online for services, facilities and individuals (except dispensaries) starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

  • Individuals: patients and medical practitioners
  • Facilities: cannabis cultivation, processing and testing
  • Services: cannabis transportation and waste disposal

The Mississippi Department of Revenue will be responsible for the licensing of dispensaries starting in July.

There's a 30-day approval time for licensure applications and a five-day approval time for patients. All applications will require a physician's approval and will go through the state Department of Health.

A pre-application checklist can be found here.

Which medical conditions or treatments qualify for participation in Mississippi's medical marijuana program?

  • cancer
  • Parkinson's disease
  • Huntington's disease
  • muscular dystrophy
  • glaucoma
  • spastic quadriplegia
  • positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
  • acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)
  • hepatitis
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
  • Crohn's disease
  • ulcerative colitis
  • sickle-cell anemia
  • Alzheimer's disease
  • agitation of dementia
  • post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • autism
  • pain refractory to appropriate opioid management
  • diabetic/peripheral neuropathy
  • spinal cord disease or severe injury

Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:

  • cachexia or wasting syndrome
  • chronic pain
  • severe or intractable nausea
  • seizures
  • severe and persistent muscle spasms including, but not limited to, those characteristics of multiple sclerosis

More information on applying for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi can be found on the state Department of Health's website.

