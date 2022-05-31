Mississippi to open medical marijuana card applications June 1

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Wednesday is the first day Mississippians may submit their applications for medical marijuana cards.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, applications for licensing/registration will be accepted online for services, facilities and individuals (except dispensaries) starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
- Individuals: patients and medical practitioners
- Facilities: cannabis cultivation, processing and testing
- Services: cannabis transportation and waste disposal
The Mississippi Department of Revenue will be responsible for the licensing of dispensaries starting in July.
There's a 30-day approval time for licensure applications and a five-day approval time for patients. All applications will require a physician's approval and will go through the state Department of Health.
A pre-application checklist can be found here.
Which medical conditions or treatments qualify for participation in Mississippi's medical marijuana program?
- cancer
- Parkinson's disease
- Huntington's disease
- muscular dystrophy
- glaucoma
- spastic quadriplegia
- positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
- acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)
- hepatitis
- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
- Crohn's disease
- ulcerative colitis
- sickle-cell anemia
- Alzheimer's disease
- agitation of dementia
- post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- autism
- pain refractory to appropriate opioid management
- diabetic/peripheral neuropathy
- spinal cord disease or severe injury
Also qualifying is a chronic terminal or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following:
- cachexia or wasting syndrome
- chronic pain
- severe or intractable nausea
- seizures
- severe and persistent muscle spasms including, but not limited to, those characteristics of multiple sclerosis
More information on applying for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi can be found on the state Department of Health's website.